Doc.com Token (MTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $192,153.00

Doc.com Token (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Doc.com Token has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and $192,153.00 worth of Doc.com Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Doc.com Token has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One Doc.com Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Doc.com Token Coin Profile

Doc.com Token (CRYPTO:MTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Doc.com Token’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 760,594,391 coins. The Reddit community for Doc.com Token is /r/Docademic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Doc.com Token is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC . Doc.com Token’s official website is mtc.docademic.com . Doc.com Token’s official Twitter account is @Docademic

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

Buying and Selling Doc.com Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doc.com Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doc.com Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doc.com Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

