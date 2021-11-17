Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $110.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Dollar Tree traded as high as $120.87 and last traded at $120.05, with a volume of 2892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.08.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.88.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.01. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

