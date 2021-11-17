Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Raised to $110.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential downside of 17.04% from the stock’s previous close.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.88.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $132.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.21 and a 200 day moving average of $101.01. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $133.21. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

