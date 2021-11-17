Doma Holdings Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Doma in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Doma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

DOMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Doma in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Doma in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DOMA opened at $7.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.33. Doma has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $10.61.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Doma in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Doma during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doma during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Doma during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Doma during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000.

In other news, CAO Michael Alan Smith bought 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Doma Company Profile

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

