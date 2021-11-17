Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,096,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,599,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,986,890,000 after acquiring an additional 238,750 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,909,000 after acquiring an additional 320,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

D traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.84. The stock had a trading volume of 37,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484,906. The firm has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.39. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.07.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

