Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stake Reduced by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D stock opened at $75.41 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.14. The firm has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.92 and a 200-day moving average of $76.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on D shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.