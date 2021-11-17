Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Donegal Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $445.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.06. Donegal Group has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $16.48.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.29). Donegal Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $204.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Donegal Group will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,707,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,737,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,439,000 after purchasing an additional 227,512 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 292,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 31,999 shares in the last quarter. 31.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donegal Group

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

