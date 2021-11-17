DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. DouYu International’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

DouYu International stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,141. DouYu International has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 1,346.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 17,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DouYu International by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 39,183 shares during the last quarter. 31.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DouYu International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.53.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

