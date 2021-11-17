DragonVein Price Hits $0.0042 on Major Exchanges (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 18.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and $105,829.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DragonVein has traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,036.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $592.94 or 0.00987642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.97 or 0.00273119 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.57 or 0.00237482 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00025897 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003293 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.