DREP [old] (DREP) Price Down 31.3% Over Last 7 Days

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 17th. One DREP [old] coin can now be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DREP [old] has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. DREP [old] has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00048385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.45 or 0.00221974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00085807 BTC.

DREP [old] Coin Profile

DREP [old] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP [old] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

