DuckDaoDime 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $321,554.00 (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for about $22.43 or 0.00036995 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded down 5% against the US dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $23.28 million and approximately $321,554.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00070900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00071077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00093291 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.85 or 0.07079051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,475.99 or 0.99726871 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars.

