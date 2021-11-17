Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUFRY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Dufry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dufry in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Dufry in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Dufry alerts:

OTCMKTS:DUFRY opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68. Dufry has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Dufry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dufry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.