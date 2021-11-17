Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,873 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 263,853 shares.The stock last traded at $147.35 and had previously closed at $155.02.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DUOL shares. Raymond James started coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.43.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.76.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Research analysts predict that Duolingo Inc will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth $333,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth $62,484,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth $29,113,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth $49,908,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth $1,664,000. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

