Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,873 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 263,853 shares.The stock last traded at $147.35 and had previously closed at $155.02.
Several equities analysts recently commented on DUOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair started coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Duolingo from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.43.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.76.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth $333,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth $62,484,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth $29,113,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth $49,908,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth $1,664,000. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
About Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL)
Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.
