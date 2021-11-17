Durable Capital Partners Lp Purchases 21,287 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 21,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.42 per share, for a total transaction of $477,254.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 24,400 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $548,268.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 15,600 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.51 per share, for a total transaction of $351,156.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 32,830 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.07 per share, with a total value of $724,558.10.

On Monday, November 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 302,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.31 per share, with a total value of $6,737,620.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 46,130 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $1,039,308.90.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 66,297 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.71 per share, with a total value of $1,505,604.87.

On Monday, November 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 130,500 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $2,923,200.00.

Shares of NYSE:CWAN traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $22.39. 103,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,171. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,949,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,859,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,830,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,483,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,732,000. Institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CWAN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

