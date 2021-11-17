Durable Capital Partners Lp Purchases 21,287 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 21,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.42 per share, for a total transaction of $477,254.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 15th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 24,400 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $548,268.00.
- On Friday, November 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 15,600 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.51 per share, for a total transaction of $351,156.00.
- On Wednesday, November 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 32,830 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.07 per share, with a total value of $724,558.10.
- On Monday, November 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 302,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.31 per share, with a total value of $6,737,620.00.
- On Friday, November 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 46,130 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $1,039,308.90.
- On Wednesday, November 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 66,297 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.71 per share, with a total value of $1,505,604.87.
- On Monday, November 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 130,500 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $2,923,200.00.
Shares of NYSE:CWAN traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $22.39. 103,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,171. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,949,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,859,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,830,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,483,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,732,000. Institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on CWAN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.
Clearwater Analytics Company Profile
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.
