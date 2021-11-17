DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.880-$0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.08 billion-$4.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.19 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.520-$3.720 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on DXC. Susquehanna raised DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Moffett Nathanson lowered DXC Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.92.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,572. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.38.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $44,857.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,803.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,289 shares of company stock worth $114,694 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.