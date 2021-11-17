Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The shipping company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $33.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.14 million. On average, analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE DLNG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 84,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,751. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $124.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.86% of Dynagas LNG Partners worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

