Dynamic Trading Up 28.5% Over Last Week (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 58.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $10.35 million and approximately $779.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001110 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dynamic has traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,641.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,326.13 or 0.07133926 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $231.79 or 0.00382228 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $599.71 or 0.00988947 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00085082 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.61 or 0.00400066 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006053 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.73 or 0.00269999 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.