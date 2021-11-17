Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Short Interest Update

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Eagle Financial Services stock remained flat at $$35.44 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.74. Eagle Financial Services has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $35.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Eagle Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services, demand, savings and time deposits and consumer, mortgage and commercial loans. It offers telephone banking, internet banking, and mobile banking to its customers.

