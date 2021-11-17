EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $5,125,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,592,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.90.

EGP opened at $204.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.78. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.93 and a 1-year high of $206.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.78.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.88%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

