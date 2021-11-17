Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the October 14th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,265,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,267,000 after purchasing an additional 34,241 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 729,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 518,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 474,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 30,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 260,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,046 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ETB stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $17.18. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,001. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.45. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $17.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It provides current income and gains for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

