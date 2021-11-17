eCash 24-Hour Volume Reaches $147.25 Million (XEC)

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last week, eCash has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. eCash has a total market capitalization of $3.36 billion and approximately $147.25 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00068617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00070588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00092279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,254.94 or 1.00975500 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,153.67 or 0.06960734 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About eCash

eCash’s total supply is 18,899,473,423,313 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

Buying and Selling eCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

