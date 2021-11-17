Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 680 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $138.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.84. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.99 and a fifty-two week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.