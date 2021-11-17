Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,528 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after buying an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Boeing by 309.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after buying an additional 1,088,283 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,059,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $781,893,000 after purchasing an additional 397,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,285,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $228.97 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $191.85 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.23. The stock has a market cap of $134.57 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.45.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

