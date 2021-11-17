Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $52.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.03. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $44.47 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

