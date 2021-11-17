Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Sells 551 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 38.0% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Erste Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total value of $224,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 306,775 shares of company stock worth $44,015,563. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $146.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.08. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $148.59. The stock has a market cap of $355.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

