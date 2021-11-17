Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.88.

Shares of ECVT opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. Ecovyst has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $18.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.77 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecovyst will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,386,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,865,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

