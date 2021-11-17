Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.53 Million

Brokerages predict that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) will announce sales of $12.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.16 million and the highest is $12.94 million. Edap Tms posted sales of $11.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year sales of $56.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $55.41 million to $57.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $74.82 million, with estimates ranging from $67.07 million to $79.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EDAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of EDAP stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.00. 639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,311. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

