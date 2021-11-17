Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Position Trimmed by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 1.5% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $13,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,116,000 after purchasing an additional 186,344 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after buying an additional 1,115,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,224,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,055,830,000 after buying an additional 312,507 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,524,000 after buying an additional 2,358,602 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,522,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,583,000 after buying an additional 445,786 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.84.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,350,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $1,075,503.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,351 shares of company stock worth $15,792,964. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.48. The stock had a trading volume of 29,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,826. The firm has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $123.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.82.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

