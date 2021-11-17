eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Major Shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll Sells 8,319 Shares

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 8,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $78,364.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ EFTR traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 104,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,927. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.94. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $40.42.

Get eFFECTOR Therapeutics alerts:

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFTR. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Abingworth LLP acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $67,027,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.