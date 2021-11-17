Eidelman Virant Capital Acquires 5,440 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,630 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,757,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,789 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $382,833,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,210 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,180,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,712 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16,166.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,611,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,915 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $51.80. 197,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,644,678. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.31. The company has a market cap of $214.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

