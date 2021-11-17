Eidelman Virant Capital Boosts Stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Fresh Del Monte Produce makes up about 1.6% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after buying an additional 63,007 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 329.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after buying an additional 133,614 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,156,000 after buying an additional 272,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDP traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.13. 868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,013. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $36.57.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.29). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 16,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $558,472.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,761,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,397,904.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 53,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,732 in the last quarter. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.