Eidelman Virant Capital Has $2.05 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,250 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after buying an additional 253,225 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 16,255 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,723,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,612,000 after buying an additional 358,368 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

In other news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $179,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,540 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.26. 131,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,458,293. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.92 and a 200 day moving average of $61.35. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

