Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $189.25

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $189.25 and last traded at $188.95, with a volume of 29112 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $182.68.

ESTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.37.

Get Elastic alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of -114.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,057,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $82,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 758,740 shares of company stock worth $126,624,070 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Elastic by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Elastic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.