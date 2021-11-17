Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.66

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.66 and traded as high as $10.20. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 2,321,653 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.41.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 99.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 318.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.