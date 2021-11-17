Electrum Dark Hits Market Cap of $9,722.50 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One Electrum Dark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $9,722.50 and $107.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

ELD is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

