Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 315.9% from the October 14th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EKTAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

Elekta AB (publ) stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.24. 4,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,801. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28. Elekta AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Elekta AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.21. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB is a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy. Elekta operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.