Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000.

NYSEARCA:FAN opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.40.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

