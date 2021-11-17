Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,937 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,937 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.87.

NYSE:MLM opened at $421.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $375.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.68. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.18 and a 12-month high of $435.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

