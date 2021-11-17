Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $947,000 in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 33,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 6,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,005,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,166,000 after buying an additional 52,351 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 974,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,325,000 after buying an additional 62,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $65.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.60. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $55.89 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

NGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

