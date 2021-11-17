Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Downgraded by TheStreet

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

NYSE EHC opened at $62.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $60.85 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.