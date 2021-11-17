Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Announces Earnings Results

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Endava had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DAVA stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,206. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.42 and a 200-day moving average of $125.97. Endava has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $172.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 159.91, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Endava in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Endava stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

