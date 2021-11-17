Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.580-$0.603 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.50 million-$208.24 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.74 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.340-$2.410 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.78.

Shares of DAVA traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,206. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.97. Endava has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $172.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 159.91, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Endava had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Endava stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Endava were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

