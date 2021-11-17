Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Endava posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. Endava had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Endava in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endava has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.78.

Shares of DAVA opened at $164.79 on Friday. Endava has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $172.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.45, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.42 and a 200 day moving average of $125.97.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 40.0% in the third quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 97,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after acquiring an additional 27,981 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 25.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,392,000 after acquiring an additional 31,855 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 153.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 10,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Endava by 6.7% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

