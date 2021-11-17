Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €7.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been assigned a €7.00 ($8.24) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Enel in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Enel in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on Enel in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Enel in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.41) price target on Enel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €9.10 ($10.71).

Enel has a fifty-two week low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a fifty-two week high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

