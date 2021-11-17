Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.70

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.70 and traded as high as C$12.87. Enerplus shares last traded at C$12.74, with a volume of 1,409,488 shares trading hands.

ERF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.89.

Get Enerplus alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.04%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.47 per share, with a total value of C$29,880.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 82,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$616,035.96.

Enerplus Company Profile (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.