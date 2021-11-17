ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY) Trading Down 10.7%

ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY)’s share price was down 10.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.12. Approximately 20,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 853% from the average daily volume of 2,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of -28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

ENEVA S A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENEVY)

Eneva SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in Brazil. It generates electricity through coal, natural gas, hydro, and solar energy. The company has an operational installed capacity of 2.2 GWs. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas; and energy trading activities.

