Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.20% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.
ENFN stock opened at $22.57 on Monday. Enfusion has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21.
Enfusion Company Profile
Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.
