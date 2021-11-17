EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Jason D. Peterson Sells 1,000 Shares

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $671.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $631.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $568.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.82 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $609.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 37.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 458,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $181,867,000 after purchasing an additional 157,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

