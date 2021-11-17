EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Position Increased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 35.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 21.2% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $609.00.

Shares of EPAM opened at $671.01 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.82 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $631.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $568.94.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total value of $768,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $2,236,950. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

